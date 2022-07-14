Storm chances increasing for Central Florida heading into the weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Temps warming into the mid-90s with an increase in storm chances after 2 p.m. Rain coverage stands at 60% and holds steady into the evening hours.

Cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain will be the case in any of the stronger storms. Highest storm chances will be inland-west of I-95. A few stronger storms in North Florida.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions on this Thursday will be hot and steamy. Storm chances rise heading through the PM hours. Locally heavy rain and lightning are the main storm concerns. Highs near 95 with sunshine dominating until clouds increase for the PM hours.

Some of the heavier downpours will be capable of producing 1-3" or rain in a short amount of time.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Mostly sunny skies prevail in the morning and early afternoon hours. Surf is in the 1-2' range as a small, distant East-Southeast swell dribbles in. The rip current risk is moderate, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

Temperatures will reach the low-90s and storms are on the rise this afternoon/evening with chances near 40%.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Daily showers and storms will begin increasing today and hold steady into the weekend. A bundle of upper-level energy located near the Dominican will gradually move our way.

This feature will shake up the local atmosphere and work in tandem with our local seabreezes and PM heating to set the wetter weather trend. Coverage heads for the 70%+ range with ease and looks to rise higher by the weekend as moisture increases on Southerly wind flow. Most of the rain arrives for the PM hours.

