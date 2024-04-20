Stolen gun, weed, psychedelic mushrooms lead to arrests of 4 Florida men in Flagler County: Deputies

article

The discovery of illegal drugs and guns led to the arrests of four Florida men in Palm Coast, deputies said.

The incident unfolded around 3:15 a.m. when a deputy spotted a white Durango SUV with what appeared to be illegal window tint, parked at a Circle K gas station on SR 100. The Durango occupants were interacting with people inside a blue Chevy Malibu.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Paul Copeland of Port St. Lucie, who was on inmate release status after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2003. He told the deputy he was on his way to Georgia.

A search of the car revealed marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a stolen gun, along with license plates hidden beneath the floorboard. Deputies also found additional items indicating criminal activity such as binoculars, gloves, full-coverage face masks, and various power tools.

Copeland was arrested on multiple drug charges while his passenger, 38-year-old Alphonso Williams of Opalocka was arrested for marijuana possession.

Deputies also conducted a traffic stop on the blue Chevy Malibu after the driver reportedly failed to come to a complete stop as it was leaving the Circle K.

Deputies said they searched that car and also found multiple items signifying criminal activity. The occupants, 28-year-old Virgil Woodson Jr of Opalocka and 32-year-old Miquel Reddick, of Miami were both arrested on marijuana possession charges and possession of drug paraphernalia.