River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
14
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Here's how to prepare your home for cold weather in Florida

Here are some steps you can take to prepare your home for the arctic weather approaching Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready.

At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas."

Patrick works for a garden center and is buying supplies to protect plants, but if you’re home and don’t have time to go to the store he said, "You can use newspaper. You can use just tarps. Plastic painters drop clothes."

"Take potted plants and bring them closer inside. Or to the outside structure of the wall of the house because that’s going to maintain a lot warmer temperatures, said Manager Mike Ragon on how to protect your pipes. "If you have an outside pipe that you were worried was going to freeze, keep that water flowing. A slow-moving drip is going to keep that freezing solid."

And if you have a pool. "Keep that pool on and have the system run, it’s going to be fine."

FOX 35 News asked him what the biggest sellers have been lately, and he said, "Fire pits are one of the fastest-moving objects that we have this week."

But surprisingly, it's not because of the drop in temperatures. "Ambiance and entertainment. Not really for a heat source."
 