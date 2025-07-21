'I apologize': What Stephan Sterns said before being sentenced for Madeline Soto's murder

The Brief Stephan Sterns was sentenced to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole in the death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Sterns was adjudicated guilty of first-degree murder and several counts of child sex abuse.



Stephan Sterns was sentenced to multiple life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole in the sexual assault and murder of Madeline Soto, part of a plea deal that avoided two public trials and removed the death penalty as a potential penalty.

Sterns pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, and guilty to several counts of sexual abuse. A Florida judge accepted the plea deal and adjudicated Sterns guilty, before sentencing him to multiple life sentences in prison.

After several members of the Florida girl's family and friends delivered emotional and tearful victim impact statements, Sterns also addressed the judge and the courtroom. Notably, it did not appear that Soto's mom, Jennifer Soto, attended the plea hearing. She also did not address the court in person or through prepared remarks.

You can watch his remarks in the video above. You can also read them below.

What they're saying:

"Yes, your honor. I'd like to make a brief statement.

I agree that it is not fair that Madeline (Soto) is not here anymore. It's been a hard time contemplating a world where she's not around. A world which feels less vibrant, less colorful than it did before. I've prayed to God countless times to trade places with her, to take me instead. And, unfortunately, that's just not how he works.

I have nothing but sorrow for her loss, and I miss her all the time. Her passing has torn me and my family apart as well. And she truly was a joy.

I pray to God that she is in heaven and that he's taking good care of her. And I hope she gets to join the choir because she had a beautiful voice.

I will miss her all the time. I will never not honor her memory. I apologize for all the pain."

VIDEO: Judge sentences Stephan Sterns to life in prison without the possibility of parole

Here is the moment that a Florida judge delivered his sentence down to Stephan Sterns.

What happened to Madeline Soto?

Madeline Soto, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, after her mom, Jenn Soto, went to pick her up from school and found out that Soto hadn't been there that day. Jenn Soto's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, had allegedly driven Soto to school that day.

This prompted a 5-day search for the Florida girl. Soto's body was found on March 1, 2024, in a grassy field in a remote part of Osceola County. A medical examiner determined that the Florida girl was likely strangled, according to court records.

Sterns was arrested amid the search for Maddie after explicit photos were allegedly found on his cell phone and his Google Drive, leading him to initially be charged with numerous sex abuse-related charges. Detectives also questioned his whereabouts after he claimed to have dropped Maddie off at school that day.