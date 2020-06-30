Stepdaughter arrested in connection with murder-for-hire case

A suspect in a murder-for-hire case refused to make a first appearance because she didn’t want to be seen on camera.

“If the news people are there, I’m not coming out. I don’t want my face on TV,” Myesha Williams said. “If the news people are there…” William said again when the public defender approached her.

“They are here. I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere,” Williams' public defender said to her.

Chief Jason Umberger told reporters that Williams paid a boyfriend to kill her stepfather.

The motive: Money.

“The investigation revealed that Williams' motive was an insurance policy that she recently increased the value in the event of Mr. Gibson’s death. The insurance value was increased from 25k to 750k two weeks prior to the murder of Mr. Gibson,” Chief Umberger told FOX 35 news.

Investigators say back on Jan. 31, 2019, Terrence Gibson was sitting in a chair in a vacant lot watching a bonfire with friends in DeLand when he was gunned down from behind by a man in a ski mask.

“The male shot Mr. Gibson several times in the back and then left the north through the back of several homes where we believe he was picked up,” Chief Umberger said.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators believe Williams was the getaway driver.

“Detectives discovered evidence at the scene,” Chief Umberger said.

The affidavit revealed that evidence was a cellphone that investigators believe the gunman dropped, which showed calls to Williams' phone around the time of the murder.

Chief Umberger said his investigators know who the suspect is.

He’s currently in jail on unrelated charges and that more information will be released on him once he’s formally charged with Gibson’s murder.