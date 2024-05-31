Starliner test flight set for Saturday as the ISS unexpectedly loses critical infrastructure

Another launch attempt for the Starliner spacecraft is set for Saturday as new, unexpected challenges come up at the International Space Station.

On Saturday at 12:25 p.m., Boeing, ULA and NASA are attempting to launch the brand-new spacecraft after several last minute issues came to light in early May.

Just this week, even more problems popped up at the ISS. but teams are pushing through.

It’s take two for the astronauts who will fly the spacecraft and landed again at Kennedy Space Center earlier this week.

"I know it’s been a long road to get here," said Steve Stich who’s NASA’s commercial crew program manager.

The long road has been full of delays and setbacks for everyone involved.

The spacecraft is launching with a softball-size helium leak engineers couldn’t fix completely, but Boeing thinks they can manage it during the flight.

"If we have an increase in leak or if we have additional leaks, what’s the criteria for what we would do. Those are all laid out in the flight rules. The team’s been trained. The crew’s been informed, and we’re in good shape to fly," said Mark Nappi who leads Boeing’s commercial crew space program.

Since discovering the helium leak, they discovered another potential issue with parachutes on board.

"Blue Origin provided some data from their flight," said Stich.

On a recent test flight, Blue Origin’s parachutes didn’t inflate.

NASA says Boeing uses a similar system, so they’ve been running tests on Starliner.

"We made sure we had good separation from that particular parachute that didn’t inflate," said Stich.

On Friday, during a pre-launch press briefing, media learned the issues with the spacecraft aren’t the only concerns anymore.

"We got surprised by an on board anomaly this week," said Dana Weigel who manages the ISS.

The space station needs a new part fast. The space station filters the astronauts urine into drinking water, but the processor on board broke unexpectedly.

"With that processor failed, we’re in a position where we have to store urine on board. We can do that. We’ve got bags, but we have limited inventory," she said.

They made the decision to remove two of the astronauts suitcases and added that part to Starliner’s cargo.

"We worked to find cargo we could off load or displace," said Weigel.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been in quarantine in Houston since the first scrub on May 6.

They were able to go home and see their families but have also been in the simulator, training seriously for on board emergencies.

"The crew also spent a lot of time at the Boeing facilities in Houston to practice the contingencies we’re not expecting them, but if they happen – our flight procedure and the crew will be able to safely come home and de-orbit," said NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke who will fly on Starliner after this crewed test flight.

Weather officials say, afternoon storms shouldn’t be a problem on Saturday. The weather is 90% go at this time. They will be watching winds closely and that’s the big weather factor that could cause another scrub.