Starbucks releases holiday menu featuring first-ever holiday refresher

Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its festive menu, featuring both new and returning drinks and treats. Starting Thursday, U.S. stores will offer these seasonal favorites, served in the iconic holiday cups.

Fan-favorite drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and a variety of holiday cold foams are making a return. This year, Starbucks is also introducing a new trio of Refreshers, blending sweet orange, warm spices, and tart cranberry for a festive twist. The new drinks include the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher, and the Cran-Merry Drink made with creamy coconut milk.

Starbucks has a new strategy: Will it work?

Meanwhile, Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, who took over in September, announced changes aimed at revitalizing the company amid unionization challenges, declining foot traffic, and frequent leadership shifts. Niccol acknowledged disappointing financial results, with U.S. store sales dropping 6% due to a 10% decrease in transactions.

To reconnect with its roots as a coffee house, Starbucks plans to bring back personal touches like serving coffee in ceramic mugs for dine-in customers, adding more comfortable seating, and offering non-dairy milk customizations at no extra charge. Niccol also plans to reintroduce Sharpies so baristas can once again write customers' names on their cups. "We want to make Starbucks a place where people connect and feel like part of a community," Niccol said.