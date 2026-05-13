Staffing shortages leave Flagler Beach Fire Department with 5 firefighters

The Brief Flagler Beach’s fire department is down to five firefighters after resignations and the firing of the chief. Officials say backup from the county will keep emergency response times unchanged. City leaders are searching for a new chief while a former deputy serves in the role temporarily.



The Flagler Beach Fire Department is operating with just five firefighters after a wave of resignations tied to issues with the former fire chief, officials said.

The department, which previously had 12 employees, lost more than half its staff after six people stepped down, and the chief was dismissed.

What they're saying:

City Manager Dale Martin said the situation "led to a loss of confidence of not only the personnel of the fire department, but by me as well."

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The staffing shortage has raised concerns among residents. "All the fires that were going across the southeast United States, both Georgia and Florida, you know that is concerning," said resident David Carpenter.

Officials, however, said public safety will not be affected. Martin said the city is relying on outside support, adding, "thanks to the supplemental help from Flagler County."

Flagler County Fire Chief Michael Tucker said crews are coordinating closely to maintain coverage. "They’re trying to give us projections about a week out as to what they think their needs are, so we’re having constant communication," Tucker said.

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Martin expressed confidence in the remaining staff, saying, "I have full confidence in the five firefighters that have remained. I think they're truly passionate and dedicated and they plan on sticking through this."

The city is searching for a new fire chief, while a former deputy chief has returned temporarily to serve in the role.