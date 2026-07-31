St. Cloud teacher denied bond after arrest in online child solicitation investigation, police say

The Brief Two Volusia County lifeguards rescued an unconscious boy from the ocean at Silver Beach. The pair performed CPR, and the child began breathing again. Lifeguards urge swimmers to stay near staffed lifeguard towers.



A St. Cloud high school math teacher will remain in jail after a judge denied bond following his arrest in an online child solicitation investigation.

Hayden Anthis, 34, has been a geometry teacher at Harmony High School for nearly a decade, according to the Osceola County School District.

What they're saying:

Investigators said Anthis began corresponding in an online forum with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl and arranged to meet her. Instead, he was met by law enforcement officers and arrested.

"Our department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives usually assist other law enforcement agencies by gathering information and building cases against some of the internet's worst humans, but back in June they started chatting with a local," the St. Cloud Police Department said. "He thought he would be wearing the condoms and eating the Skittles candy he brought along with him, but instead is wearing handcuffs."

The Osceola County School District said Anthis has been banned from all district properties following his arrest.

In a statement, the district said, "Our commitment remains on providing a safe, supportive, and secure learning environment for every student."

Hayden has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Authorities have not released additional details about the investigation. The case remains pending.