St. Cloud residents voice frustration over rising water bills
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in St. Cloud are raising concerns over soaring water bills after transitioning from St. Cloud Utilities to Toho Water Authority, with many reporting significant increases in their monthly charges.
Jacqueline Cruz, a St. Cloud resident, said her family's water bill surged from an average of $100 a month with St. Cloud Utilities to between $150 and $170 after the switch. "We were so much better with St. Cloud Utilities," Cruz said. "Toho needs to go."
Cruz is not alone. Numerous residents have taken to social media, posting complaints about their inflated water bills, some claiming their costs have doubled. St. Cloud Mayor Chris Robertson acknowledged the community's frustration, stating, "I’ve gotten multiple phone calls, emails, and seen the social media posts related to the high water bills."
Mayor Robertson has contacted Toho Water Authority to address the complaints. "The CEO has given me multiple reasons as to why the bills might be high, and he’s going through each one," Robertson said.
When reached for comment, Toho Water Authority referred Fox 35 to its website, where it acknowledges an increase in customer inquiries regarding billing issues. According to the company, several factors could contribute to the higher costs, including a 5% rate increase approved in 2024, higher customer usage, and faulty equipment.
What we don't know:
Toho Water Authority admitted that equipment failures have led to inaccurate meter readings, potentially inflating bills. While the company says it is working to resolve these issues, no specific timeline has been provided.
"Our bills need to decrease. I don’t think anyone can withstand inflation plus the added utility bills," Cruz emphasized.
Residents are encouraged to visit Toho Water Authority's FAQ page to submit information about billing concerns as the company continues to investigate the matter.
