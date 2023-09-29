Sperm whale calf euthanized after beaching itself on Florida Coast

article

A sperm whale calf had to be euthanized after it beached itself near the St. Johns County and Flagler County line, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

On Wednesday morning Hubbs SeaWorld and FWC's North Atlantic Right Whale (NARW) team received a report of the beached whale. FWC said a multi-agency team responded, and the decision was made to euthanize the 11-and-a-half-foot male.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Hubbs SeaWorld, Marineland Dolphin Adventure, Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, the St John’s County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, Fire Rescue, Town of Marineland, and Eastman Aggregate Enterprises all assisted in the response.