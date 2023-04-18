SpaceX to launch next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida early Wednesday SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, April 19 at 8:27 a.m. ET (12:27 UTC) for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. I

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday morning at 8:27 a.m. ET for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

There are backup launch opportunities at 9:18 a.m. ET, 10:08 a.m. ET, 10:59 a.m. ET, and 11:49 a.m. ET. There are also opportunities are also available on Thursday.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.