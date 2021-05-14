SpaceX to launch 28th batch of Starlink satellites on Saturday

The countdown is on until the liftoff of two rockets over the next three days!

First, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff on Saturday at 6:54 p.m. ET. It will carry another batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center.

This will be the 28th batch to go up. So far, there are over 1,000 Starlink satellites in orbit.

SpaceX says Starlink delivers high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

The second launch will be on Monday for United Launch Alliance. ULA is set to launch an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

This will carry a satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The infrared technology will help the United States' missile early warning system.

Liftoff is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.

You can watch both launched on FOX 35 News and while on-the-go with the FOX 35 News App.