SpaceX targeting Sunday for next Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX is gearing up to send another Falcon 9 rocket into space on Sunday, June 18.

The Falcon 9 rocket is slated to launch into space for the PSN SATRIA mission from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 178-minute launch window opens at 6:04 p.m. If needed, a backup opportunity is available for Monday, June 19 with a 198-minute launch window opening at 5:54 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, O3b mPOWER, and four Starlink missions.

After the stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 35 will Livestream the launch Sunday.