SpaceX targeting Friday evening for Falcon 9 launch from Florida

SpaceX is targeting Friday night for another Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 rocket is slated to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff is targeted for 8 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 10:10 p.m. If needed, additional backup options are available on Saturday, June 8, starting at 7:47 p.m.

This is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 11 Starlink missions.

