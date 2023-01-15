SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Sunday

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the USSF-67 mission from Florida's Space Coast on Sunday.

The mission will launch the Space Force's second communications satellite and a rideshare satellite hosting multiple experimental payloads.

The space agency is targeting 6:56 p.m. ET for liftoff to a geosynchronous Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center. Sunday's weather is 90% favorable for a go.

Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

FOX 35 will stream it live in the above video player.