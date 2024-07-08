SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 carrying Turksat 6A mission

SpaceX successfully launched the Turksat 6A mission on Monday, July 8, using a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window opened at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This mission marked the 15th flight for the first stage booster, which previously supported CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, Eutelsat 36D, and eight Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.