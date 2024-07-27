Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX set to launch another batch of satellites from Florida

By
Published  July 27, 2024 9:12pm EDT
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVEARL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday morning.

Liftoff is targeted for 12:17 a.m. with 23 Starlink satellites set to launch into space.

The launch is slated to be the second after a grounding was lifted for all Falcon 9 rockets by the Federal Aviation Administration. 

SpaceX said the launch will be the 14th flight for the first stage booster mission. 

The company also has a launch slated from California.