SpaceX set to launch another batch of satellites from Florida

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday morning.

Liftoff is targeted for 12:17 a.m. with 23 Starlink satellites set to launch into space.

The launch is slated to be the second after a grounding was lifted for all Falcon 9 rockets by the Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX said the launch will be the 14th flight for the first stage booster mission.

The company also has a launch slated from California.