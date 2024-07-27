SpaceX set to launch another batch of satellites from Florida
CAPE CANAVEARL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday morning.
Liftoff is targeted for 12:17 a.m. with 23 Starlink satellites set to launch into space.
The launch is slated to be the second after a grounding was lifted for all Falcon 9 rockets by the Federal Aviation Administration.
SpaceX said the launch will be the 14th flight for the first stage booster mission.
The company also has a launch slated from California.