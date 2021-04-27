SpaceX sends another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

Under favorable skies, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink communication satellites into orbit late Wednesday evening.

A Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:44 p.m.

The space company was originally targeting early Wednesday morning but shifted the launch by roughly 24 hours.

The Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster, which previously supported the launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 03, Turksat 5A, and four other Starlink missions, successfully landed on the droneship "Just Read The Instructions" in the Atlantic ocean It marked the seventh flight and landing for this particular booster.

RELATED: SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts return home delayed until Saturday, NASA says

The goal of Starlink is to create a broadband network that will help provide high-speed internet access to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Advertisement

The network is currently available in parts of North America, with plans for the network to be globally available in late 2021 or 2022.

So far, SpaceX has launched more than 1,360 of internet-beaming satellites into orbit.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.