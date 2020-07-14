SpaceX scrubs Tuesday's Falcon 9 launch

article

SpaceX will not be launching a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday.

The launch was originally set for liftoff in the afternoon carrying a satellite for South Korea.

SpaceX officials say they need more time to look at the second stage of the rocket.

No new launch date has been announced.

On Saturday, SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellites "to allow more time for checkouts; team is working to identify the next launch opportunity."

It would've been SpaceX's 10th Starlink mission as part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit.