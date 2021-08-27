SpaceX scrubs launch of resupply mission to space station, reschedules for Sunday morning

article

SpaceX is preparing for its next liftoff.

It was scheduled to send up its Dragon capsule on Saturday morning but the launch was scrubbed due to weather concerns. A new liftoff time is set for Sunday at 3:14 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This is a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

"The spacecraft will deliver a variety of NASA science investigations, including a study on preventing and treating bone density loss, an investigation that will test diagnostic devices that could detect and mitigate vision disorders, and a new robotic arm for demonstration that could reveal potential uses on Earth, including in disaster relief," NASA said.

This is SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

