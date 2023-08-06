SpaceX launching more Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday night

SpaceX is targeting Sunday night to launch more Starlink satellites into space via its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The launch is slated to happen at 9:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

SpaceX is sending 22 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit by way of its Falcon 9 rocket.

If needed, the three additional backup launch opportunities available on Sunday are from 10:41 p.m. until 12:22 a.m.

Up to five backup opportunities are available on Monday, August 7 starting at 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

This will be the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.