Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX launching more Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday night

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX is targeting Sunday night to launch more Starlink satellites into space via its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. 

The launch is slated to happen at 9:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida. 

SpaceX is sending 22 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit by way of its Falcon 9 rocket. 

If needed, the three additional backup launch opportunities available on Sunday are from 10:41 p.m. until 12:22 a.m.

Up to five backup opportunities are available on Monday, August 7 starting at 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

This will be the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. 