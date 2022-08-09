SpaceX hopes to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida this evening, carrying 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The instantaneous launch is at 10:14 p.m. ET, from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center. A backup opportunity is available on Wednesday, August 10 at 6:57 p.m. ET. The launch was originally scheduled for earlier in the evening on Monday but was delayed due to upper-level winds.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched one Starlink mission and SES-22. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.