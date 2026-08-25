Watch: SpaceX launches more satellites from Florida for Starlink mission

The Brief SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Tuesday. The company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off around 5:33 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The latest Starlink mission added another 29 satellites to the growing constellation.



SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into space.

The company launched its Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket lifted off just after 5:30 a.m. with 29 Starlink satellites.

Tuesday's mission marked the 37th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the mission. The booster previously supported Crew-3, Crew-4 and 25 Starlink missions.

Shortly after liftoff, the booster landed on SpaceX's droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink satellite constellation

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite-based broadband network, using thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet service around the world.

Many of the launches from the Space Coast this year have been for Starlink missions to add more satellites to the company's growing constellation.

Space jellyfish?

The predawn launch has the potential to create "space jellyfish" in the sky above Florida's Space Coast.

The effect is created when the sunlight reflects off the exhaust from the rocket. The result was a glowing, bulb-like cloud that spreads far and wide across the sky.