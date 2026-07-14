SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida for Starlink mission

The Brief SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 29 Starlink satellites from the Space Coast. The rocket lifted off at 5:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites are being deployed to low Earth orbit to join Starlink's growing network.



SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into space early Tuesday.

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The company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:10 a.m., carrying 29 satellites to low Earth orbit.

The booster supporting the mission completed its 28th and has been used for 21 other Starlink launches.

Several minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first stage landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

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Starlink's satellite network

The 29 satellites deployed to space on Tuesday join thousands that are part of Starlink's growing network.

Starlink provides broadband internet service to users around the world, including those in remote locations.