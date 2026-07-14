SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida for Starlink mission
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into space early Tuesday.
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The company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:10 a.m., carrying 29 satellites to low Earth orbit.
The booster supporting the mission completed its 28th and has been used for 21 other Starlink launches.
Several minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first stage landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
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Starlink's satellite network
The 29 satellites deployed to space on Tuesday join thousands that are part of Starlink's growing network.
Starlink provides broadband internet service to users around the world, including those in remote locations.
The Source: This article was written with information released by SpaceX.