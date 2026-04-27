SpaceX to launch ViaSat satellite on Falcon Heavy rocket; sonic booms possible

The Brief SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from the Space Coast. The rocket will be carrying a ViaSat-3 satellite into orbit. ULA is also planning a launch on Monday for the Amazon Leo 6 mission.



SpaceX is getting ready to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2024.

The rocket, carrying a ViaSat-3 F3 communications satellite, is set to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center during an 85-minute window that opens at 10:21 a.m. EDT.

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The ViaSat-3 F3 is headed to the geostationary orbit (GEO), which is about 22,000 miles above Earth. Once operational, it will provide broadband service to customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring fast, secure and reliable high capacity, highly flexible broadband to our commercial, defense and consumer customers," said Dave Abrahamian, vice president of ViaSat's Space Systems, in a statement earlier this month.

ViaSat-3 F3 will be the third and final satellite for the company's ViaSat-3 constellation. The first satellite launched in 2023 on a Falcon Heavy, while the second launched in 2025 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V.

The Falcon Heavy's side boosters will come back for a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The landing could cause double sonic booms to be heard in parts of Central Florida about eight minutes after liftoff.

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ULA plans Monday night launch

SpaceX won't be the only company launching from the Space Coast on Monday.

United Launch Alliance is slated to launch its Atlas V rocket for the Amazon Leo 6 mission.

The rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a window that opens at 8:52 p.m. EDT.

The Amazon Leo broadband satellites will provide internet to customers around the world.