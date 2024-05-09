SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Southern California

A SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 late Thursday night.

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, SpaceX pushed back the Falcon 9 launch to May 9 at 9:30 p.m. PT.

According to SpaceX's website, 20 Starlink satellites shot up to low-Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Those looking to get more information on the upcoming launch can click here.

Also worth mentioning – if a friend sends pictures of a streak of light over the Southern California skies sometime Thursday night, chances are it is the SpaceX launch, not aliens (that we know of, at least).

