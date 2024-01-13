SpaceX gearing up to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida space coast Saturday night

SpaceX is once again launching more Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday night.

The Falcon 9 launch is slated to happen at 8:10 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 11:32 p.m. If needed, additional backup opportunities are available on Sunday, January 14 starting at 7:45 p.m.

This is the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.