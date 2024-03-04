Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Monday evening

By Dani Medina
Published 
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

Watch again: NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 rocket launch

NASA's and SpaceX's Crew-8 Mission with four astronauts aboard launched Sunday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida en route to the International Space Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is scheduled to launch Starlink satellites into space from Cape Caneveral on Monday evening. 

The launch window opens at 6:54 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX has not yet publicly announced Monday's launch.

According to a forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron, the weather is 80% favorable for Monday evening's launch. The primary weather concerns are clouds. 

Monday's launch comes a day after SpaceX launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station on Sunday night. 