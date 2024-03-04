SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Monday evening

SpaceX is scheduled to launch Starlink satellites into space from Cape Caneveral on Monday evening.

The launch window opens at 6:54 p.m. ET on Monday, according to Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX has not yet publicly announced Monday's launch.

According to a forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron, the weather is 80% favorable for Monday evening's launch. The primary weather concerns are clouds.

Monday's launch comes a day after SpaceX launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station on Sunday night.