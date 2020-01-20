Spacewalking astronauts wrap up battery improvements

article

Spacewalking astronauts have successfully wrapped up battery improvements outside the International Space Station.

NASA's Jessica Meir and Christina Koch floated out Monday to finish the job that began last fall. The women installed a new battery in the station's solar power grid and removed two old batteries.

They had just completed the work when Koch inadvertently deployed the hand controller on her emergency jet pack. Meir hurried over to get the controller back in its proper place. This marks their third spacewalk together.

They conducted the world's first all-female spacewalk last October.