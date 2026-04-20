Man hurt after shooting at Orange County bar, deputies say

A man was injured early Monday after a shooting was reported at a bar in Orange County, according to deputies.

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Deputies responded to the Tequila Lounge on Aloma Ave in Winter Park around 3 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived at the bar, they found an injured man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Orange County deputies investigate shooting at Tequila Lounge on Aloma Avenue on Monday, April 20, 2026.

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Deputies said it's unclear if the man was shot or if he had another type of injury.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to investigators.