Space Coast prepping for 3 launches in 3 days: Here's how to watch

The Florida skies will be very busy over the next few days as three launches are scheduled back-to-back.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: ULA DELTA IV HEAVY

After being delayed due to an issue with the swing arm retraction system, the launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Liftoff is set for 12:10 a.m. EDT, on Sunday, Sept. 27.

ULA is launching a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) aboard the ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket. The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

MONDAY, SEPT. 28: SPACEX STARLINK MISSION

SpaceX will launch its 13th batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday. The 60 satellites are for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. The mission was scrubbed on Sept. 17 due to weather.

Liftoff time is set for 10:22 a.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: SPACEX FALCON 9 GPS

SpaceX hopes to launch the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System after the mission was delayed several times since last year.

The launch has been moved up from its Sept. 30 date.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.