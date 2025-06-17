Space Coast leading the state in most manatee deaths in 2025: FWC

The Brief Brevard County is leading the state in manatee deaths in 2025. Boat strikes are higher than normal in the mid-year report from FWC. Manatee advocates are urging boaters to be more aware because behavior can be changed faster than overall water quality restoration.



Brevard County is leading the state in manatee deaths in 2025, according to the FWC.

What we know:

FWC tracks manatee deaths across the state, and new numbers were released in the mid-year report from January to June. So far, 407 manatees have been found dead statewide. The report lists several causes, including cold stress, boat strikes, perinatal, natural causes and other human impacts.

The report lists Brevard County as number one for most deaths in the state. 84 have been killed so far on the Space Coast.

Lee County came in second with 83 deaths.

Manatee experts say bad boat behavior is a greater concern this year and something that can be changed quicker than water quality restoration in the Indian River Lagoon. They’re urging boaters to slow down, steer clear of sea-grass beds and wear glasses that can help them spot sea cows easily under the water.

What we don't know:

Some manatees were killed for unknown reasons. Experts also say deaths are likely under-reported, so the total amount of mortality is likely higher than what the new report shows.

What they're saying:

Experts say it's somewhat good news that there's not an unusual mortality starvation happening to manatees, and these deaths can be prevented.

"Watercraft injuries can be really affected by boaters being more careful, slowing down in the manatee-protected areas, keeping an eye out for them," said Pat Rose, who leads the Save The Manatee Club, which fights to protect the gentle giants.

"I think people should be careful and make sure they're going at the correct speeds in the correct areas," said Emily Teuscher, who’s a Space Coast resident and loves sea cows.

