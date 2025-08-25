Space Coast company expands to build Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defense system

The Brief L3Harris has completed a $100 million expansion in Palm Bay to support President Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defense system. The facility will build satellites to detect and track hypersonic and ballistic missile threats, modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome. Officials say the project will both bolster U.S. security and bring new high-paying jobs to Florida’s Space Coast.



A Space Coast defense company is expanding operations to help build a missile defense system dubbed the "Golden Dome," part of a plan announced by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

What we know:

L3Harris has completed a $100 million expansion in Palm Bay, adding a 94,000-square-foot facility that will produce next-generation satellites.

The project is part of the "Golden Dome," a missile defense system President Donald Trump announced over the summer. The system is modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome and is designed to intercept hypersonic and ballistic missiles, even if launched from space or from across the globe.

What we don't know:

While the expansion is complete, the timeline for building and deploying the Golden Dome nationwide is still uncertain.

Trump has said he wants it operational by the end of a second term, but no official rollout schedule has been provided. Details about costs beyond the initial facility expansion, as well as the number of jobs it will ultimately bring to the Space Coast, have not yet been specified.

The backstory:

Israel’s Iron Dome has been widely credited with intercepting missiles during conflicts in the Middle East, becoming a global model for missile defense. Trump has framed the Golden Dome as a similar shield for the United States, promoting peace through strength. L3Harris, a major defense contractor headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, is now a key partner in the program.

What they're saying:

Congressman Mike Haridopolos, who represents Florida’s 8th Congressional District which includes Brevard County, said the Golden Dome is intended to strengthen national defense and promote peace through deterrence.

"L3Harris is literally at the cutting edge. They’re leading this fight. They’re expanding their operations in Brevard County, specifically in Palm Bay," said Rep. Haridopolos, R-Fla. "The Golden Dome is our protective layer, God forbid, whether it be from a rogue country or an all-out war."

