Vehicle fire closes Florida Turnpike Emergency crews are responding to the fire in Indian River County on near mile marker 179.

Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are closed due to a vehicle fire that is blocking traffic.

Emergency crews are responding to the fire in Indian River County on near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic backed up for over a mile. All lanes are closed.