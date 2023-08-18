Some Orange County parents want 'adjustment' to new cell phone policy

Some parents in Orange County say the new cell phone policy needs to be changed. This happened after a false report of a weapon at Hunters Creek Middle School. A district spokesperson says, there was never an emergency.



During that time the school notified parents what happened, but some parents say they tried to contact their kids by cell phone, however, couldn’t reach them because of the new cell phone policy.

A school district spokesperson says students can use their cell phones during a true emergency, but in this case, it was considered a hold.



During a hold, students clear the hallways and remain in class until the all-clear is announced and class continues.



But some parents say there needs to be a change to the policy. Parent Dawn Simpson says, she was worried when she couldn't get in contact with her child, "Very concerned, couldn’t get her. Very concerned. it's kind of scary especially nowadays. Maybe just adjust the rules or something even if it's just an email."



Earlier this month, the district banned the use of cell phones during class, because it’s a distraction.

