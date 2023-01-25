Half Moon Bay shooting victims identified

San Mateo County officials on Wednesday released the names of the seven people killed in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.

Officials say Zhishen Liu, 73, and his wife, Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, and his wife Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38, were all victims of Monday's shooting.

A cousin told KTVU that Perez leaves behind a wife and four children in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Perez's younger brother, Pedro Perez, is the eighth shooting victim, the cousin said, and the sole survivor of the workplace tragedy.

He is still at the hospital.

The shootings were carried out at two separate mushroom farms, where Sheriff Cristina Corpus said alleged gunman Chunli Zhao, 66, shot seven co-workers with a legally purchased handgun.

Corpus said that Zhao was upset over a kind of workplace dispute, which she did not elaborate on.

Prosecutors addressed the media outside a San Mateo County courthouse where Zhao made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said that the first three victims killed by Zhao were a supervisor and the spouses of two of his coworkers.

Wagstaffe also said a note was found in Zhao's car, but he would not elaborate on what it said.

Zhao is was charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He was being held without bail.