Soggy weekend across Central Florida before New Year's cold front moves in

Scattered showers are on tap for Central Florida on Saturday, but the good news is, it won't be a complete wash-out.

Off and on rain showers will pass through areas of Central Florida, including the theme parks. Saturday will be warm and humid with a high of 79-degrees in Orlando.

On Sunday, much of the same. Rain chances are around 40-percent with a high of 81-degrees.

"As we go through the coming days, all eyes on a cold front that will sneak through here late Monday into early Tuesday," says FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin. "That will cool us down to seasonal temperatures as we go into 2020."

The rain will clear for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

On Jan. 1, going with mostly sunny skies and a high of 70-degrees.

