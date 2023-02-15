Snow falls on Las Vegas on Valentine's Day - 1st time since 1937

A winter storm brought snow across Las Vegas on Valentine's Day – the first time it's done that in nearly 90 years.

Video recorded by Michelle Roberts near the Las Vegas strip shows swaying palm trees and light snow fall.

And the cold front brought the first Feb. 14 snowfall to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas since records began in 1937, according to the National Weather Service.

Further south, California was chilly, too.

A cold airmass triggered freeze and frost warnings for many areas of the Golden State early Wednesday.

Preliminary overnight lows included 14 degrees at locations in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains east of Los Angeles and 30 degrees at Oceanside Municipal Airport on the San Diego County coast.

And in the East Bay, thermometers were reading 27 degrees in some places.

The National Weather Service said the cold airmass will remain into Thursday but offshore winds will bring some warming.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.