'Smells like raw sewage': Titusville neighbors worried about pollution, stench in parts of Indian River Lagoon

Concerns are growing along the Indian River Lagoon where trash and other pollution are piling up during the summer’s intense heatwave.

Environmental health advocates with Fight For Zero are testing for toxins after hearing numerous reports about strong odors and standing water off the shoreline at Scobie Park. The question people are raising is: Is the water safe to be around?

"It takes your breath away," exclaimed Stel Bailey who runs the grassroots environmental health organization and has been documenting issues in the area.

The rancid smell coming from the water is just one of the red flags she’s worried about and says these conditions aren’t normal.

"We’re seeing a buildup of litter, garbage, algae, and vibrant colors within the water, and that’s concerning for people’s health because we’re wondering if there’s harmful bacteria," she added.

Her team started gathering water samples on Monday at Scobie Park and other locations in Titusville after hearing from neighbors who are frustrated.

"It smells like raw sewage many days depending on which way the winds blowing and how humid it is," said Don Drake who lives right on the lagoon and often comes to sit near the water. "If it’s real humid, the stench is so bad you don’t want to come out."

Drake still comes out to sit by the water, but steers clear of anything living in the lagoon.

"There’s no way I would eat anything out of it, just from the smell alone," he added.

FOX 35 took these concerns to the public works director who says they’re installing new "baffle boxes" to stop the pileups and keep pollution from seeping into the water.

"The screens will catch trash and debris of a larger size and the filter that’s in there is built for nitrogen and phosphorous removal," said Kevin Cook.

He said the city is always looking for grants and other funding sources to clean up the crucial resource.

All across Florida, water temperatures are at record highs, and the intense heat wave isn’t helping the build-up. Bailey says these conditions could spread if something isn’t done soon.

"It’s cooking the pollution. We know we are seeing record temperatures in our water and lately here in our area, so I think this is going to be a continued problem for the following years if we don’t start getting serious about combating our pollution sources," she concluded.

Fight For Zero’s water tests should be back in the next few days.