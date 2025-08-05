Small plane makes emergency landing in Florida Everglades, FAA says

The Brief A small plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in the Florida Everglades. Two people were on board the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.



A small plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in the Florida Everglades, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) say.

What we know:

A small plane made an emergency landing around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the Florida Everglades, officials say. The plane landed on a dirt road in the West Broward County area.

The FAA says the pilot of the Cessna 172 made the landing after reporting engine issues. According to FlightAware.com, the plane departed from North Perry Airport prior to the incident.

Records show the plane is registered with Flight Answers LLC, based in Miami Lakes.

Two people were on board the plane, and Broward County Fire Battalion Chief PIO Mike Kane says there were no injuries.

What's next:

Kane says the two people involved in the incident are being transported by law enforcement personnel to a command post at Holiday Park.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.