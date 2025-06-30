Small plane crashes into Mount Dora lake after takeoff from Eustis airport

The Brief A small twin-engine plane crashed into a lake in the Lakes of Mount Dora community on Sunday morning shortly after taking off from Mid-Florida Airport in Eustis. The pilot was hospitalized with a broken collarbone, while a 17-year-old passenger sustained only minor injuries.



A small twin-engine plane crashed into a lake Sunday morning shortly after taking off from the Mid-Florida Airport in Eustis, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

What we know:

The aircraft, piloted by 61-year-old Ernest Pitschman of Volusia County, went down around 11:07 a.m. after reportedly experiencing engine trouble shortly after takeoff. A 17-year-old passenger was also on board.

Officials said the plane suffered left engine failure moments into the flight, causing it to bank left, strike nearby trees and spin before crash-landing in a body of water in the Lakes of Mount Dora community.

Pitschman sustained a broken collarbone and was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford. The teenage passenger suffered only minor scratches, officials said.

The crash is under investigation by both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

