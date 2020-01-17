Skier killed, another seriously injured following avalanche at Alpine Meadows

A skier from Plumas County was killed and another man seriously injured in an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort around 9 a.m. Friday.

The Placer County sheriff's office and the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to the scene and initially reported several victims being unaccounted for.

By 11:45 a.m., Alpine Meadows released a statement announcing the search for additional victims had concluded. The resort utilized various tools in the search, including avalanche transceivers, probes, RECCO Rescue System techology, avalanche-trained rescue dog teams, as well as witnesses to the incident.

The man who died has been identified by the Placer County sheriff as Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California.

Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California, and his wife Caitlin. (Photo provided by Caitlin Comstock)

"Cole was the most kind hearted and caring person to his friends and even strangers. He always went out of his way to make everyone feel loved and cared for and welcome and was always the first person to introduce himself to new people because he just wanted to be everyone’s friend. He was extremely hardworking and put everyone else’s needs first and never complained once about it. He loved skiing and loved living life. He deeply loved his friends, his family, and above all his wife. He supported everyone with all of his heart and was a true example of unconditional love. If there is one thing about Coles life to take away, remember to always be kind to one another and celebrate each others victories, not because you need something, but because it is the right thing to do." — Caitlin Comstock, wife of victim killed by avalanche Friday.

Alpine Meadows reports 11 inches of new snow overnight. In the last 24 hours, Alpine Meadows has received 18 inches of snow.

"The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care." — Liesl Hepburn, Spokesperson for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The Sierra Avalanche Center reports the avalanche risk Friday was "considerable."

"There is a high degree of uncertainty today in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline. A significant loading event onto a weak layer in the upper snowpack has occurred near treeline and below treeline. Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline. CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger is forecast for all elevations."

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

The cause of Friday's avalanche is unknown and is under investigation.

Alpine Meadows on Friday, January 17, 2020. (Ben Arnst - Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows)

The Associated Press and FOX 40 contribued to this report.