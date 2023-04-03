Skier killed after colliding with tree at Colorado mountain resort

article

A skier was killed over the weekend after she collided with a tree while going down the slope, authorities said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's office said the unidentified 58-year-old female was visiting from Texas with friends and family. She was skiing at the Eldora Mountain Ski Resort Sunday.

Authorities said the woman was skiing down Muleshoe when she fell. She continued to fall and slide down the slope before striking a tree.

First responders were immediately called and tried to rendered aid. Shortly after, they pronounced her dead after she was found unconscious and not breathing.

RELATED: Skier charged with manslaughter after killing 5-year-old in crash

Authorities said they don't suspect foul play but are still investigating the death. The coroner has not yet determined the cause of the death.

It's not the first time tragedy struck the mountain.

In February 2022, a 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead after colliding with a tree.

In December 2021, a 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora. Ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on an intermediate run.

In November 2021, a 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora. That crash happened on another intermediate run, and the skier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.