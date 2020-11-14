Sketch released of man accused of trying to lure young girl in Palm Bay

article

The Palm Bay Police Department released a composite sketch of a man they say tried to lure a young girl into his car.

Police say it happened near Southwest Middle School, where a Hispanic or light-skinned black man in his 20-30s approached a young girl who was walking along Eldron Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the man was driving a black SUV and asked the girl if she wanted to get into his car while exposing himself to her.

Officials are reviewing video from the area in an effort to identify the man.

Palm Bay police say extra patrols will be in the area.

Anyone who might recognize the man, or have any information, is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crime Watch at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).