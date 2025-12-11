Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Tavares, police say

The Brief Skeletal remains have been found in a wooded area in Tavares, police said. The remains were found by a bike path near the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the identity and cause of death.



Skeletal remains were found in a wooden area in Tavares on Thursday, prompting a police death investigation.

What we know:

The Tavares Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were found in a wooden area by a bike path near the Holiday Inn and Suites, the department said Dec. 11.

The department is working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.