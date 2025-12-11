Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Tavares, police say
TAVARES, FLA - Skeletal remains were found in a wooden area in Tavares on Thursday, prompting a police death investigation.
What we know:
The Tavares Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were found in a wooden area by a bike path near the Holiday Inn and Suites, the department said Dec. 11.
The department is working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Tavares Police Department.