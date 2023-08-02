Skeletal remains found 16 years ago identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing: Investigators

article

Skeletal remains that were discovered in Sarasota backing 2007 have been identified by investigators 16 years later.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they're now looking for any information on the victim, who was identified as Jeana Burrus, and her husband, James Burrus.

Pictured: Jeana Burrus.

The skeletal remains were found on February 6, 2007, buried in a shallow grave in the woods off of Ashton Court in Sarasota, investigators said. But, the investigation went cold until November 2022, when authorities worked with DNA Labs International Inc., to use advancements in DNA testing and genetic genecology to identify the remains.

The victim was identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus, who was 39 years old when she died, SCSO officials said. She lived in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband and son, James Burrus Jr., according to deputies.

Investigators said Jeana was never reported missing by family, which complicated SCSO's investigation into her death.

Jeana was unemployed, but her husband worked at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue and her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary between 2005-2006. Authorities said the couple lived in Citrus County as well as Frederick, Maryland before moving to Sarasota County.

Anyone who may have known Jeana or James Burrus or may have information into her death is asked to call SCSO Detective Brian Ng at (941) 861-4900.