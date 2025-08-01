Silver alert issued for missing Osceola County 84-year-old man

The Brief A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Ezequiel Barrera, of Osceola County. Barrera was last seen on Thursday near his home in Kissimmee. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) at (407) 348-2222.



A silver alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Osceola County man who deputies say was last seen on Thursday at his home in Kissimmee.

Where is Ezequiel Barrera?

What we know:

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) say Ezequiel Barrera, 84, was last seen on Thursday after he was dropped off by a family member at his home near Gold Dust Circle in Kissimmee.

On Friday morning, family members discovered Barrera was not in his home, and his car was missing.

Ezequiel Barrera has been missing since Thursday. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Barrera's car, a 2017 gray Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate Z02ARI, was last detected by traffic cameras around 1:10 p.m. on Friday in Gibsonia, Florida. Officials say the car has a Colombian flag and a religious cross displayed on the dashboard.

Ezequiel Barrera's missing car is a 2017 gray Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate Z02ARI. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Barrera is described as a Hispanic man with a mustache that is bald and uses a walking cane. He weighs about 170 pounds and stands at about 5-feet-and-3-inches tall.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Barrera's location is asked to call 911 or the OCSO at (407) 348-2222.