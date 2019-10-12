Silver Alert issued for missing Brevard woman, 72

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 72-year-old woman Brevard County woman.

Authorities say Barbara J. Mayrhauser was last seen in Palm Bay around 6 p.m. on Friday evening driving a black 2004 Hyundai Elantra 4-door with Florida license plate number ZI28S. It was unknown what direction she was driving or where she may have been headed.

Mayrhauser is described by authorities as 5 feet tall, with blue eyes and white hair. They said she has dimentia and also depends on medication for diabetes.

If you know of her whereabouts or if you have seen her, please dial 911.