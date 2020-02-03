Sigma Chi fraternity to be kicked off UCF campus pending appeal

article

Sigma Chi has been ordered to vacate its fraternity house from the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus by the end of the school year.

The UCF Office of Student Conduct determined last month that Sigma Chi was in violation of disruptive conduct and alcohol-related misconduct stemming from an incident from September 7, 2019.

According to that incident report, during a football game, "at least 20 members of Sigma Chi started throwing drinks into the dance floor" at a bar called Knights Library.

The report continues, "after I was hit, I confronted them and they started throwing more drinks at me and surrounding me, threatening to jump me when I was by myself."

Sigma Chi was already suspended for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.

According to the UCF Office of Student Conduct, its suspension has now been extended to include summer and fall 2020 semesters.

In addition, Sigma Chi members have until May 15 to vacate the chapter’s house for the duration of the suspension.

Advertisement

"I’m glad that the school’s actually doing something and taking action rather than just getting a slap on the wrist and letting them go on their way," said UCF Junior Danica Buckley.

"I don’t like having that near me and associated with the school that I go to because I feel like that affects me by association," said UCF Freshman Francesca Abenante.

UCF Sigma Chi Chapter President Brian Walls sent FOX 35 the following statement:

"Sigma Chi is aware of the outcome letter and will be filing an appeal. Our organization has been cooperating to the fullest extent with the university and intends to continue doing so until all matters are resolved."

According to a spokesperson for UCF, "There is one more pending case involving allegations of hazing and drug use. That investigation is ongoing and no hearing has been scheduled."